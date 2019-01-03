Iconic Santa Maria eatery Shaw's Famous Steakhouse & Tavern and Sergio's Furniture and Mattress, a neighboring furniture store, were heavily damaged Thursday after a predawn fire started in a nearby alley and spread to the commercial building they share.
Smoke, accompanied by flames, billowed from the roof of the building throughout the morning and wafted west, blanketing nearby homes and businesses in a thick, suffocating haze. Eleven engines and 45 firefighting personnel from the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments, Cal Fire and the Five Cities Fire Authority were assigned at the height of the two-alarm blaze, which took more than six hours to contain.
"The damage will be considerable," Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion said. A cause for the fire had not been determined as of Thursday afternoon, and fire investigators remained on scene to investigate the incident.
The masonry building is so badly damaged that its walls will be braced for safety, and the adjacent sidewalk and one northbound lane of Broadway will remain closed until further notice, said Santa Maria spokesperson Mark van de Kamp.
Security guards were posted at the property Thursday and the premises will be fenced. The public is asked to keep its distance, he said.
Responding just before 6 a.m. to reports of a structure fire in the 700 block of South Broadway, crews encountered the fire burning in the alley behind the furniture store. Despite an aggressive attack, the fire spread to the building where high heat and a partial collapse prompted crews to pull out and switch to defensive tactics.
"We wanted to confine the fire and prevent it from spreading to any [nearby property]," Champion said.
Flames were still visible at 9 a.m. and crews continued to douse the structure from the ground, atop engines and from the tip of a 107-foot ladder truck. Champion said the new apparatus, which was purchased by the city last summer, played a key role in their response by establishing an aerial operation. A second ladder truck from the Five Cities Fire Authority also responded to the blaze.
Charred wood and burnt ornaments littered the street, occasionally floating in streams of water spewing from hydrants and engines. South Broadway between Cook Street and Morrison Avenue remained closed until 1 p.m., limiting access to businesses in the surrounding area.
"We're completely shut down," said John Letters, owner of Santa Maria Car Wash & Lube, located on the northwestern corner of Broadway and Jones Street. "Normally, we open up at 8 a.m. and [Thursday] is one of our busiest days of the week."
According to Letters, the Wash & Lube completes about 15 oil changes and up to 80 car washes during the morning hours. The 18 employees who planned to start their shifts Thursday were sent home for the morning, but some opted to stay at the shop to watch the scene unfold.
"It's a big chunk, especially during this time of year," Letters said. "After the holidays we don't like to lose that revenue."
Though undamaged, the smoke and flames from the fire prompted the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, which is located behind the building, to close for the day.
Shaw's steakhouse, which is owned and operated by local restaurateur Milt Guggia, has been extensively damaged by fire twice in the last 20 years. According to city records, the 15,225-square-foot building, which houses both the restaurant and furniture store, was seismically retrofitted in 1995.
In April 1999, a fire broke out during dinner service one evening and caused 30 customers and staff to evacuate the building. The fire gutted the restaurant's dining area and caused a partial collapse and $200,000 worth of damage. The location remained closed for five months and reopened later that September.
Seven years later, in May 2006, a small kitchen fire caused smoke and water damage to the restaurant. The restaurant remained closed for 24 hours and reopened for dinner the following night.
Guggia could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Champion said the building will need to be inspected to determine future habitability, reiterating that the damage was extensive.
"Unfortunately, it’s not a good way to start off the year," Champion said. "Multiple employees are going to be out of work. It’s a real challenge for the community to have a fire like this."