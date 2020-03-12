Several Lompoc events called off amid coronavirus concerns, including State of City, Empty Bowls fundraiser

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak continuing to grow, several Lompoc-area organizations on Thursday either postponed or canceled upcoming events.
Among the altered schedules: The Cabrillo High School Aquarium has canceled its March 18 open house, at which aquarium leaders were slated to unveil the facility's new Interactive Tide Pool exhibit. Additionally, the Lompoc Concert Association postponed its performance scheduled for the following day; the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County postponed the Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser that had been planned for March 28; and the Alpha Club of Lompoc postponed its rummage sale that was to be held March 21.
The Lompoc Chamber of Commerce also announced postponements of upcoming events, including the Dance Lompoc fundraiser that had been planned for March 21 and the Lompoc State of the City address that had been scheduled for April 14.
The Chamber had previously announced that the “State of the Base” presentation at Vandenberg Air Force Base, which was slated for March 23, was also postponed. That event was co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce.
All of the events — other than the aquarium open house, which was canceled — were postponed until further notice, and no potential makeup dates were announced.
“As a community we must remain vigilant and take an educated approach in minimizing risk factors through mitigation strategies such as social distancing,” read a portion of the statement from Amber Wilson, the president/CEO of the Lompoc Chamber. “The Chamber is committed to supporting the Lompoc business community in any way we can, and [the Chamber] feels confident we can navigate this situation together.”
Wilson's statement included a link to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on COVID-19, which is commonly referred to as coronavirus. That page can be accessed at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The virus, as of Thursday afternoon, had led to at least 37 deaths in the U.S., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday recommended canceling all gatherings of more than 250 people throughout the state.
Major sports and entertainment events throughout the U.S. and abroad have also been canceled or postponed.
The Lompoc Concert Association reported that it will work with its booking promoter to possibly reschedule its show that had been planned for March 13.
Wilson's statement concluded by noting that everyone who registered for the Chamber's postponed events should have received an email with details on obtaining a refund. Anyone who did not receive the email was encouraged to contact Wilson directly at 805-736-4567, ext. 225, or at amber@lompoc.com.
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to getting back to business as usual very soon,” Wilson said.
Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.