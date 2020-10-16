Several dead in Santa Maria Post Acute outbreak; Santa Barbara County confirms 24 COVID-19 cases

Officials with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed on Friday that "several" residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak at skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute.

The outbreak, first confirmed in late September, has infected 46 of the facility's 47 residents along with 25 staff members, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Under state guidelines, the number of deaths at a skilled nursing facility is not specified until the number reaches 11. Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said the number of deaths at Santa Maria Post Acute is under 11 but still substantial.

"We are still very actively involved, obviously, with the state department and the licensing agency, as well. The outbreak was very severe in that facility, and the vast majority of residents caught the virus," Ansorg said, adding that over half the residents have now recovered.

While an additional death was confirmed in Santa Maria on Friday, it is unclear whether the death is related to Santa Maria Post Acute.

The individual was described as being over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions, and was confirmed to have died in association with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.