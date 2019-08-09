A 70-year-old man was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center on Thursday with an ankle injury after a multi-agency effort to rescue him from the Point Sal, Nipomo Dunes area.
After being injured, the patient called 911 from his cellphone, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Fire crews responded to the call just before 8 a.m. and located the man.
Because of loose sand, emergency vehicles were not able to access the patient, and thick fog prevented a Santa Barbara County Fire helicopter from entering the area, Bertucelli said.
A water rescue team from Vandenberg Air Force Base then was dispatched to the area, but the fog lifted after the team was called. The change in conditions allowed for the helicopter to move into the area and hoist the man into the aircraft for transport to Marian Regional Medical Center.
At this time, there is no update on the man's identification or condition.
