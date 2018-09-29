Over 700 people transformed Old Town Orcutt's streets into a vast chalkboard full of imagination on Saturday.
Parking lots became murals and sidewalks became tapestries as participants came together to support the seventh annual Orcutt Chalk Festival, hosted by the Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation.
"We're here to raise money for the OCAF to keep arts in schools at the Orcutt Union School District," said Rick Corbo, Chalk Festival chairperson. "We decided to have a family-friendly event where everyone from toddlers to professional artists come out, get together and be involved in a synergistic artistic day, where we have both visual arts, performing arts and arts/crafts.
"Because art is the basis of everything we do in life," Corbo said keeping arts programs in public schools is important.
"Art is in everything. It's creativity, the way you interview, speak, draw, the way you perform in any aspect of a business. When you create a good foundation for children to do art, you're creating a good balance for the rest of their lives."
Chalk creations varied from Disney characters to think pieces that invoked a deeper message about humanity.
At Clark Avenue and Broadway Street, artist Christian Arteaga completed his piece, titled "21st Century Imagination," which depicted a young child holding onto a tablet huddled in a dark room.
Around the child's head were billowing depictions of ice glaciers, the Northern Lights, underwater coral reefs and woodland forests. The composition of his entire piece centered on symmetry, duality of colors and sharp contrasts, the artist explained.
"We have the color of nature up top, then further down you see a black-and-white secluded room, then we have dark, gray, negative colors next to the bright, optimistic colors," Arteaga added.
On either side of the walls was a city skyline in front of a deep hue of orange, red and yellow mixed together to represent a gorgeous sunset.
"But a beautiful sunset at what cost?" asked Arteaga, noting that the intent of "21st Century Imagination" was to raise awareness about global warming and pollution.
His piece was a connection to nature and environment, destroyed by humanity with the passing of time, Arteaga said. In the future, he fears that children will only be able to experience nature only through museums, pictures or the internet, as it has the potential to be wiped away forever through pollution and global warming.
"The child can only imagine what these things look like by looking at his tablet because all of is gone now," the artist said.
Humanity's treatment, like pollution, plastic abuse and failure to recycle and other issues like global warming "are what'll keep them from experiencing these things," he added.
This year's chalk festival theme was "That's Entertainment!" which, Arteaga said, was ironic because the focus of his piece is the child seeing only his tablet as a form of entertainment, representing today's youth.
"I've never been fond of technology, I'm always a step behind," he said. "It is beneficial, but oftentimes technology brings us a step backwards rather than forwards in many ways."