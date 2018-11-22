Seventeen future custody deputies graduated from the fifth CORE Custody Academy during a Wednesday afternoon ceremony held at Hancock College's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
Sixteen of the 17 recruits will join the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as custody deputies, supervising the work and conduct of inmates within the Santa Barbara County Jail system. One recruit completed the academy as an independent custody deputy, a first for the 2-year-old program.
"There's nothing more central to the mission of a community college than training public servants, especially public servants who help keep our community safe," said Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers. "We're honored that these young men and women have agreed to come and serve our community in an effort to keep us safe. We know these are not safe times and we are honored for your service."
Introduced by the college in 2016, the CORE Academy is a comprehensive, 224-hour course certified by the California Standards and Training for Corrections to provide basic training for officers wanting to work in county correctional facilities. In addition to teaching technical skills like arrest and control techniques, investigation procedures and inmate classification, students are prepared for the mental, moral, emotional and physical requirements of custody work.
"Law enforcement and corrections are a difficult business," Sheriff Bill Brown told the graduates. "You will deal with some rough customers, who, at times, will be dishonest, defiant and disrespectful to you. They will sometimes disobey, they will misbehave and they will attempt to push your buttons. On rare occasions they may even physically attack you."
Brown advised each deputy to "rely on [their] training and each other," and cultivate "healthy doses of self-discipline, patience and courage" to succeed in their new roles.
Class valedictorian Mayra Andrade said the group of recruits were nervous and scared, but excited, at the start of their training. The single mother of four said that, despite daily challenges their instructors threw at them — from memorizing sections of the California Penal Code to flawlessly reciting the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics — each recruit showed up ready for the next day, uniforms pressed and shoes impeccably polished.
"We all knew exactly why we were here. We all knew our purpose; we all knew our role," she said. "In that moment, nothing would break us. Nothing could possibly stand in our way of getting through this academy together."
Academy graduate Zachary Salce, and his girlfriend, Maddison Henslin, were also honored with a standing ovation during the ceremony. Last week, the pair saved a disabled woman from her burning Vandenberg Village apartment, breaking down her door after smoke from a structure fire momentarily incapacitated her.
"Salce was attending this class at the time of this action," Brown said. "He and his fellow recruits had successfully completed a training earlier in the month that included a simulated scenario of locating and removing a victim from a smoke-filled room. That training, along with his selfless actions of that day and his ability to remain calm in an emergency situation, aided him in ultimately saving the life of his neighbor."