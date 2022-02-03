Santa Barbara County saw its third consecutive day of multiple COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as public health officials reported seven more individuals who had succumbed to the illness.
The new deaths involved three residents between the ages of 50 and 69 and four over the age of 70, according to county public health data. Two individuals resided in Santa Maria, one in Orcutt, one in Lompoc, two in Santa Barbara and one in Goleta.
Two of the deaths were also associated with a congregate care facility, according to county data.
The number of deaths confirmed in the first three days of February is now equal to that of the entire month of December. In total, officials have reported 617 county resident deaths from COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 126 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 20 in the intensive care unit.