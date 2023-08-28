AHC Cadets 01

Seven cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy on Aug. 25 during a ceremony held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

 Contributed

Seven cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy on Aug. 25 during a ceremony held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

All seven graduates of CORE Academy Class #14 completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections course consisting of 260 hours of instruction.

“One of the most important missions of our college is training public servants,” said Hancock superintendent/president Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “These graduates are well-prepared for their careers.”

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0