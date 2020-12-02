You are the owner of this article.
Serving her hometown: Tara DeLira named Peace Prize nominee for offering aid to seniors
Tara DeLira has been named the seventh nominee for the annual Lompoc Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

 Lisa André, Staff

Tara DeLira, program coordinator for Life Steps Foundation Senior Homemaker Program, has been named the seventh nominee for the annual Lompoc Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

She is being recognized for her dedication to low-income seniors in the area who require in-home and personal care services.

DeLira, a Lompoc resident, coordinates the foundation's homemaking services for northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, assisting seniors to maintain their homes and personal hygiene, including housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, bathing and grooming, among others.

Nominated by local community member Barry Marks, he explained that when another senior agency in Lompoc closed its doors, DeLira and her agency stepped in to fill the need, despite program resources being stretched.

"Funds became available for Lompoc to be added to Tara's program," Marks said of the foundation's expanded programming, which is headquartered in Arroyo Grande. "She took it on as a Lompoc resident, even with her dance card already filled. She didn't have to. I have known Tara for over four years. She never says no, instead, always looks for a way to make challenges work."

Marks said DeLira delivered because she knows Lompoc's needs.

"She lives here," he said. "She took on added responsibilities to serve her hometown."

Life Steps Foundation adult services are available to seniors 60 years and older who are ineligible for other in-home services. Services are provided free of charge. The agency can be reached at 805-549-0150.

Other 2020 nominees include the singing Simmons sisters, the Business Book Club, tai chi teacher Yuka Freeman, teenage school board candidate Alexander Murkison, five leaders of June‘s Black Lives Matter march and grassroots philanthropist Veronica Williams. 

The 11th annual Peace Prize ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village. 

To nominate someone for the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize, call 805-733-3333, or mail to 1536 W. Cherry Ave., Lompoc, CA, 93436. The nomination deadline is Dec. 1.

'We will be heard': Local leaders recognized as fifth Lompoc Peace Prize nominees for social justice action

'We will be heard': Local leaders recognized as fifth Lompoc Peace Prize nominees for social justice action

The five leaders named, Anthony Vickery, 21, Kongie Richardson, Keith Joseph, 24, Raelyn Person, 23, and Jason Bryson, were responsible for organizing one of Lompoc's largest demonstrations for social justice following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on Memorial Day.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

