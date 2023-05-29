City of Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, left, and councilmember Mike Cordero present a wreath in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during a Memorial Day service Monday at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
City of Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, left, and councilmember Mike Cordero present a wreath in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during a Memorial Day service Monday at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Various Memorial Day services took place Monday throughout the Central Coast, honoring military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Events were held at the Santa Maria Cemetery and the Elks Unocal Event Center. Dozens of family, friends and military personnel attended services Monday with guest speakers, presentations and performances.
U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan M. Titus, the Space Launch Delta 30 Operations Vice Commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base, gave remarks at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Commander of the Combined Force Space Component Command, spoke at an event at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall. Chief Master Sgt. Heath L. Jennings attended an event at the Guadalupe Cemetery and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Cherise L. Mosley spoke at at the Lompoc Cemetery.
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 hosted the Memorial Day service at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. The federal holiday has been observed on the last Monday of May since 1970. From 1868 to 1970, it was observed on May 30. The first national observance of Memorial Day occurred on May 30, 1868.
Santa Maria community honors service members on Memorial Day Monday | Photos