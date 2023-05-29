Various Memorial Day services took place Monday throughout the Central Coast, honoring military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Events were held at the Santa Maria Cemetery and the Elks Unocal Event Center. Dozens of family, friends and military personnel attended services Monday with guest speakers, presentations and performances.

U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan M. Titus, the Space Launch Delta 30 Operations Vice Commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base, gave remarks at the Santa Maria Cemetery. 

