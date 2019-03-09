The Santa Maria Public Library will host a presentation from the service dog organization, New Life K9s, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Shepard Hall.
Based in San Luis Obispo, New Life K9s connects veterans or first responders who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with highly educated service dogs. New Life K9s also trains select puppies to become service dogs. Their service dogs are placed with veterans or first responders free of charge.
There will be two presenters from New Life K9s to discuss the organization’s work. One is a retired first responder with PTSD and a recipient of a New Life K9s service dog, who will share his story.
The project is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.