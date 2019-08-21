Hundreds of volunteers will pick up trash, plant trees, clean up graffiti and help over two dozen mobile home park residents with painting and landscaping Saturday as part of the 18th Serve Santa Maria event.
Organized by Pastor Carl Nielsen of Bethel Lutheran Church, the biannual cleanup brings volunteers together to work on beautification projects in Santa Maria and neighboring communities.
Previous Serve Santa Maria projects have included cleaning up city parks, clearing graffiti underneath the Santa Maria bridge, painting schools, painting one of the city’s churches and clearing overgrown foliage at the Temple Beth El synagogue.
“It takes months to put these things together and then it’s so fun to see amazing things happen in one day,” Nielsen said. “When you have enough people, you can just knock out projects in a phenomenal amount of time.”
Nielsen said the success of Serve Santa Maria events depends on the collaboration between individuals, the faith community, local government and local businesses.
“There’s a lot of people in the background that make all this possible,” he said.
Businesses that are supporting this Saturday’s event with discounts, donations of goods or other support include Home Depot, Donut Time, Thrivent Financial and Bedford Enterprises.
On Saturday, organizers are expecting several hundred volunteers to work on 11 different projects, Nielsen said.
Volunteers will check in between 8:30 and 9 a.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Center, sign up for a project and head off to the various work sites.
The largest planned project involves helping 30 residents of the La Maria mobile home park with landscaping and painting.
Nielsen said the project came about after one of the residents of the park reached out to Nielsen and asked if Serve Santa Maria would be able to help with landscaping.
“I said, ‘Why don’t we help everybody in your park?’” Nielsen said.
After reaching out to the park manager, Nielsen was able to get a list of 30 people who needed landscaping or painting completed at their homes in the park.
La Maria resident Josie Heighes said she was grateful when she heard that volunteers would be arriving Saturday morning to paint her porch railing and remove plants from the front of her home.
“I really appreciate it — I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It’s backbreaking work and I can’t afford a gardener, that’s for sure.”
Nielsen noted that many of the residents at the park, which is limited to those aged 55 and older, have limited financial means to hire gardeners or other workers and are physically unable to do the work themselves.
“A whole bunch of seniors are going to be served and blessed on Saturday,” he said.
Nielsen said he’s hoping to see anywhere from 300 to 500 volunteers on Saturday and the mobile park project would account for up to 100 or so volunteers.
Other projects planned for Saturday include painting one of the buildings at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, painting a map of the United States at Orcutt Academy Charter School, spreading bark at Preisker Park and light landscaping along the Eric P. Okerblom Bike Path.
“This is all about G.S.D. — get stuff done,” Nielsen said.