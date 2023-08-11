Serve Santa Maria is hoping to positively impact the community with multiple projects at a time.
Collaborating with Serve Santa Maria for its biannual volunteering event is Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Santa Maria’s local Home Depot.
Serve Santa Maria events, held twice a year, require hundreds of volunteers to come together and make a difference in the city.
The day of volunteering is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 and, according to Carl Nielsen, the organizer and self-proclaimed Kindness Coordinator for Serve Santa Maria, there are 17 projects planned. He says sometimes groups of people call in a volunteer to complete the whole project while other times there is no one signed up for a project the day of, but somehow, “it always works.”
“People really start owning the projects and, for me, it’s a real faith journey. I put all this crazy stuff out there, saying ‘We are going to try to do all this’ and part of me goes, ‘Wow, can we really accomplish this?’” said Nielsen. “I just have to be patient, I have to trust and I believe God motivates people’s hearts to come out and they all win. The community wins and, for me, God wins.”
Instead of meeting at the Abel Maldonado Center like before, the opening gathering for the volunteering event will take place at the north end of the Home Depot parking lot. From 8:30 a.m.to 9 a.m. registering will be open for people who have not registered online.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has a Lompoc Chapter with the motto "No child sleeps on the floor in our community." Nielsen says In Santa Maria, there are plenty of kids who sleep on the floor so they all want to do something about that.
The plan is to build 50 to 60 beds in four hours. According to Nielsen, Santa Maria’s local Home Depot agreed to pay for all the wood for the effort by taking the initiative to speak with their headquarters to see if they could receive a grant. Nielsen says a manager at Home Depot, Dionne Araki, received word that their proposal that went to Home Depot headquarters was accepted.
There will be two assembly lines making the beds, involving four radial saws, four drill presses, 15 electric hand sanders, one wood staining trough, five assembly stations and three headboard branding stations. Neilsen says the Sleep in Heavenly Peace people have this operation down to a science and it costs about $250 a bed and that includes the mattress and bedding linen.
In the weeks following the event, the beds, of about half of which are bunk beds, are delivered and set up in homes on their list. Kids who are getting beds often help assemble their bed. Neilsen says this is a project that will need about 100 people to pull off and it's a high priority.
As words of encouragement, Nielsen says it’s as simple as “try it, you’ll like it.”
“If people come out, they’ll see there’s lots of different ways a person can help. If they try and experience the joy of service I think there’ll be hope,” said Nielsen. “So we want to encourage people to take that first step of courage and give away a few hours of your Saturday morning to help someone else, and then see how you feel about yourself after that. Because people walk away feeling really good.
"When you bless someone else, then you feel blessed. It’s just the way God made us.”
Nielsen says it’s important for those interested to be aware that some projects are closing because local groups and churches are volunteering to complete the project entirely. Such as Foursquare Church who has volunteered to paint Robert Bruce Elementary's playground because they are right next door. United Rentals has also agreed to provide any piece of equipment or tools that is needed for the projects for free. Also, a local gardening business, Vinny's Landscape, volunteered to complete the Salvation Army landscape job, which Nielsen says he thought would require 25 to 30 people.
“Vinny is this big guy and he’s got like four or five guys and he said to me last time, ‘Hey, you had other people signed up to this job where we are, next time we will just select a project and do it all ourselves," said Nielsen. “Because guys like Vinny can work circles around our volunteers and it’s just awesome that a guy like that said, ‘Hey, we can take care of that job.’”
There are various volunteering opportunities ranging from removing clutter and litter to helping senior community members with yard work and house repairs and even graffiti abatement and planting trees.
“There are so many people and businesses and groups that want to help, that want to be a part of enhancing our community, but a lot of folks just don’t know how or what to do,” said Nielsen. ”I guess God has put me in a position because I’ve been in the community for 26 years, I know a lot of people, I’ve worked with a lot of people and all I do is bring these people and forces together and that’s what Serve Santa Maria is.”
With still plenty of open volunteer spots available, Nielsen recommended that those who are interested in volunteering to contact him directly at (805) 264-5959. Email revcnn@gmail.com to get on the email list for updates with the group and visit www.servesantamaria.com for more information on the projects.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.