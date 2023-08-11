Serve Santa Maria is hoping to positively impact the community with multiple projects at a time.

Collaborating with Serve Santa Maria for its biannual volunteering event is Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Santa Maria’s local Home Depot.

Serve Santa Maria events, held twice a year, require hundreds of volunteers to come together and make a difference in the city.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0