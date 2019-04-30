Hundreds of volunteers will take to the streets Saturday for a number of beautification projects, including an effort to clear dense foliage from the front of Temple Beth El — an effort to increase security at the synagogue in the wake of recent shootings.
Since the first event in 2010, Serve Santa Maria has brought together community members to work on cleanup projects throughout the Santa Maria Valley.
Past projects have included painting a church, planting trees at local parks and extensive work on homes that have been cited by code compliance officials.
The largest project for Saturday’s event involves clearing shrubbery in front of Temple Beth El, a synagogue in northeast Santa Maria that serves around 40 families.
The front lawn of the building, which was built in the 1960s, is full of overgrown junipers and ivy.
The project grew out of a desire to increase security at the temple following the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, which left 11 people dead and seven injured, said Kenneth Wolf, who serves on the board of directors at Temple Beth El.
“After the tragedy in Pittsburgh, we had a sit-down and discussed what we could do to make it safer, not just physically but psychologically for the members of the congregation,” he said.
Santa Maria Police officers came out to the temple, conducted a walk-through and suggested the synagogue clear the overgrown shrubbery.
“If they had to respond, they don’t know who's hiding behind the vegetation,” Wolf said.
Suzanne Levy, president of Temple Beth El, then reached out to Pastor Carl Nielsen to begin planning a Serve Santa Maria project.
Nielsen, the pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church, first started organizing Serve Santa Maria events after he attended a 2009 conference in New Orleans that involved large community projects to renovate various parts of the city.
On Saturday, organizers are expecting several hundred volunteers to work on 16 projects, Nielsen said.
Volunteers will check in between 8:30 and 9 a.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Center and sign up for a project.
After that, volunteers will head off to the various work sites.
Other projects on Saturday include painting maps of the United States on the playground of two schools, planting trees in a housing subdivision near Sanchez Elementary School and clearing the backyard of a home cited by the city of Santa Maria for code compliance issues.
The backyard of the home contains a large number of broken appliances and other equipment, including seven cars, several refrigerators and close to 25 washing machines, said Cesar Bautista, who is on the Serve Santa Maria leadership team.
Since 2010, Serve Santa Maria volunteers have helped clear more than two dozen homes that had code compliance issues, Nielsen said.
“A lot of people get handcuffed and are not sure how to fix their problems,” he said. “We get invited in and we can help them get their cars moved, we can help them get rid of their debris.”
Nielsen said the work is made possible through volunteers and donations of money, goods and services by community partners like Home Depot, Lowes, Bedford Enterprises, Salvation Army, Carpenters Union Local 1800, Donut Time, Thrivent Financial and other companies.
In addition, the city of Santa Maria waives the fee at the landfill for trash cleared by Serve Santa Maria volunteers.
Mark van de Kamp, the city's public information officer, said work performed by Serve Santa Maria has resulted in substantial savings to taxpayers.
“It’s wonderful because it’s strangers who may never have crossed paths before, and they’re willing to spend half a day putting in their sweat equity to improve other people’s lives,” he said. “It’s really terrific to get that kind of community involvement. The city greatly appreciates Serve Santa Maria because, frankly, it saves the taxpayers' money.”