Volunteers will soon gather with the goal of beautifying the community.

Serve Santa Maria is holding its biannual volunteering event Saturday and there are still plenty of open volunteer spots available.

Volunteers interested in participating in the Serve Santa Maria event are asked to meet at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland Ave. at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, juice and donuts. A welcoming will start at 9 a.m. followed by a volunteer T-shirt dispersal.

041823 Serve Santa Maria 03
Buy Now

Serve Santa Maria organizer Pastor Carl Nielsen of Bethel Lutheran Church welcomes volunteers at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center before sending them out to clean up and beautify six areas in the city last August.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
041823 Serve Santa Maria 06

Serve Santa Maria volunteers paint a map of the United States last August at Miller Elementary.

Photos: Community members 'Serve Santa Maria' during weekend volunteer event

In its 21st round of community projects since 2010, the local nonprofit Serve Santa Maria saw nearly 300 people volunteering on Saturday, conducting work like graffiti removal on Depot Street and plant replacement at North Preisker Ranch Park. Besides laboring at several local parks and schools, the group conducted work at local homes and St. Andrew United Methodist Church.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0