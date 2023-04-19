Serve Santa Maria organizer Pastor Carl Nielsen of Bethel Lutheran Church welcomes volunteers at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center before sending them out to clean up and beautify six areas in the city last August.
Volunteers will soon gather with the goal of beautifying the community.
Serve Santa Maria is holding its biannual volunteering event Saturday and there are still plenty of open volunteer spots available.
Volunteers interested in participating in the Serve Santa Maria event are asked to meet at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland Ave. at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, juice and donuts. A welcoming will start at 9 a.m. followed by a volunteer T-shirt dispersal.
According to Carl Nielsen, the organizer of Serve Santa Maria, the April 22 date was chosen because it is two weeks after Easter and the faith community in Santa Maria is the primary volunteer base, Neilsen said.
“Easter for us Christians is a pretty cool and important day and this is our gift back to the community for celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and what he did for us,” said Nielsen.
April 22 is also Earth day and Nielsen says it's a lucky coincidence. The next volunteer event will be August 26.
When asked for a message to help motivate community members to volunteer, Nielsen says he tells people, “If you go out and give away some of your time and help somebody else out, you get a helper's high. This is a good high. Some people have drug issues, but this is a helper's high.”
There are various volunteering opportunities ranging from painting elementary school playgrounds, to helping senior community members with yard work, and even cleaning up litter throughout town.
Locals can also volunteer to be a part of the team known as "Prayer Warriors." They help by blessing parks, schools, private citizens, churches and neighborhoods that Nielsen says will be positively impacted by this event.
There are two projects for painting playgrounds at Kermit McKenzie Elementary and Mary Buren Elementary in Guadalupe. Nielsen encourages volunteers who want to paint to wear old clothes.
“It’s really cool to come to a playground that is black and white and make it colorful within a few hours," said Nielsen. “We also work on the tetherball, foursquare and hopscotch areas so kids have a nice, colorful area to play in.”
In 2009, Nielsen took some of the high school youth from his congregation to a national gathering in New Orleans after the city was severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina. Everyone who attended the retreat was to give a day of service to the city of New Orleans. According to Nielsen, 38,000 high school youth and chaperones gathered to contribute to helping the city.
“That Saturday night, the mayor of the city came and spoke to us, and said, 'What you all had done in a week's time would’ve taken our city at least three years to do.' I was inspired,” said Nielsen.
He came back to Santa Maria and asked: "Why can't we do something like that right here in our own community on a smaller scale?"
Serve Santa Maria's first volunteer project was in 2010 to paint over the graffiti underneath the Hwy 101 bridge of the Santa Maria River. The project was successfully completed in under two hours by over 200 people. Nielsen says in the past, there have been anywhere from 150 to 400 volunteers and this year about 250 to 350 volunteers are needed for the planned projects.
Community members clean up Buena Vista park part of the Serve Santa Maria project Saturday morning. The local nonprofit had nearly 300 volunteers conducting ten beautification projects throughout the city.
Michelle Hernandez, 11, paints over graffiti at the Depot Street railroad tracks during Serve Santa Maria's Day of Service on April 30. The local nonprofit organization had nearly 300 volunteers working on projects throughout the city.
A Santa Maria High School AVID class student cleans up Buena Vista Park on Saturday. Besides working at parks, the volunteers did work at local schools and for senior residents who can't do their own beautification.
Community members dispose of weeds and trash at Buena Vista Park during Serve Santa Maria Saturday. The Buena Vista cleanup was one of 10 projects the local nonprofit conducted on its semiannual action day.
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino participates at the cleanup for Serve Santa Maria on Saturday. Patino says she participates every time Serve Santa Maria does projects, this time working with local teenagers to clean up Buena Vista Park.
Photos: Community members 'Serve Santa Maria' during weekend volunteer event
In its 21st round of community projects since 2010, the local nonprofit Serve Santa Maria saw nearly 300 people volunteering on Saturday, conducting work like graffiti removal on Depot Street and plant replacement at North Preisker Ranch Park. Besides laboring at several local parks and schools, the group conducted work at local homes and St. Andrew United Methodist Church.
