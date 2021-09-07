Serve Santa Maria is inviting local residents to give back to the community by participating in various cleanup and beautification projects throughout the city on Sept. 18.
Six projects have been announced so far, with the possibility of more being added, according to Serve Santa Maria organizer Carl Nielsen.
For the first project, 15 to 20 people are needed for a backyard cleanup project at a residence along Camino Colegio.
Another large-scale yard cleanup project will take place at a residence on South Lincoln Street, with members of veteran service organization Band of Brothers and First Christian Church already signed up to help.
Those with chainsaws are encouraged to assist with the South Lincoln Street project.
Help is also needed to paint over graffiti at various locations, which will be announced on the day of the event, according to Nielsen.
Between five and seven people are needed for a project that includes landscaping at a Terrace Avenue residence.
Another project requires six to 10 people to spread rock for a yard dryscape at a Valley Oak Place residence.
Lastly, Serve Santa Maria is seeking between 15 and 25 people to pick up trash along the Bradley Channel to Jim May Park as well as an area of Battles Road near A Street.
Those interested in participating should gather at Elwin Mussell Senior Center at 510 E. Park Ave. between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 18 to register for one of the projects.
Residents also can register beforehand by emailing Nielsen at revcnn@gmail.com.
Snacks and water will be provided for participants.
For more information, visit servesantamaria.com.