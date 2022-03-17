Local nonprofit Serve Santa Maria is gearing up for its next round of community projects on April 30.
Created by Carl Nielsen, pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church, Serve Santa Maria hosts semiannual service days where hundreds of volunteers show up at locations throughout the city to complete landscaping, painting and other beautification projects.
This year's spring project day includes painting the playground at Pine Grove Elementary School, pulling weeds at Buena Vista Park and graffiti removal on Depot Street, among others.
The service day in April will be Santa Maria's 21st since its 2010 inception, with the 22nd service day to be slated sometime this fall.
One city official estimated that Serve Santa Maria projects have saved the city well over $100,000, according to Nielsen.
"[City workers] already have plenty of work to do," Nielsen said. "If we can be helpful in any way, it really is gratifying."
Other projects will include home landscaping and renovations for older adults who no longer can maintain their properties.
"Some of the (project) recommendations come from the city's code enforcement team, who really can only cite them," Nielsen explained. "Other times, someone will say, 'Hey Pastor Carl, look at this house,' and we go ask if they want our help for free."
"You could say I'm like the Tom Sawyer of Santa Maria," Nielsen joked. "When I see a fence that needs painting, I want to get people together to paint it."
Nielsen estimates that anywhere from 150 to 300 people show up on any given service day. Businesses like Costco and Home Depot help out by donating snacks and supplies.
Serve Santa Maria first began in 2010, when Nielsen was inspired by a trip to New Orleans to rebuild after Hurricane Katrina. He came back to Santa Maria and asked himself, "Why can't we do something like that right here in our own community?"
"I would say, yes, it's stressful at times, but each time it's stretched out my faith more," Nielsen said. "When I worry there isn't going to be anybody for a project, or other things like that, I go back to prayer, and every time it has worked out."