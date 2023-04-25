Serve Santa Maria held its biannual volunteer event last weekend and more than 200 residents volunteered to help reach the project's goal of beautifying the valley.
Volunteers met at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center for coffee, donuts and an introduction Saturday morning. Then they dispersed throughout the Santa Maria Valley.
The event was started in 2010 by Carl Nielsen, who has offered various volunteering opportunities ranging from painting elementary school playgrounds, to helping senior community members with yard work and cleaning up litter throughout town. There were scheduled projects for painting playgrounds at Kermit McKenzie Elementary and Mary Buren Elementary in Guadalupe this year.
The first Serve Santa Maria volunteer project in 2010 was to paint over graffiti underneath the Highway 101 bridge of the Santa Maria River. The project was successfully completed in under two hours by over 200 people. Nielsen says in the past, there have been anywhere from 150 to 400 volunteers and this year about 250 to 350 volunteers were needed for the planned projects.
The event is typically held twice a year. The last Serve Santa Maria project was held in August of 2022.
