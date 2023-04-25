Serve Santa Maria held its biannual volunteer event last weekend and more than 200 residents volunteered to help reach the project's goal of beautifying the valley.

Volunteers met at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center for coffee, donuts and an introduction Saturday morning. Then they dispersed throughout the Santa Maria Valley.

The event was started in 2010 by Carl Nielsen, who has offered various volunteering opportunities ranging from painting elementary school playgrounds, to helping senior community members with yard work and cleaning up litter throughout town. There were scheduled projects for painting playgrounds at Kermit McKenzie Elementary and Mary Buren Elementary in Guadalupe this year.

