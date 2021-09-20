Around 150 volunteers spanning all ages spread out across Santa Maria on Saturday morning to tackle landscaping, painting and cleanup projects with Serve Santa Maria.
Carl Nielsen, Serve Santa Maria organizer and pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church, rallied volunteers and local businesses to help out at local residences, parks, schools and churches in need of sprucing up.
The biggest project of the day involved a massive yard cleanup and tree-trimming operation at a South Lincoln Street residence. According to Nielsen, an unexpected "angel" from Paradise Tree Service showed up to help with the effort, contributing his workmanship as well as a tree chipper and truck.
"He was kind and compassionate about helping us do a good job. He went home and got his tools and climbed in the tree and worked his magic," Nielsen said. "The yard had a miraculous change in appearance."
Another large-scale cleanup effort took place in the backyard at a Camino Colegio residence, led by Santa Maria High School students and members of Crestwood Church.
Other volunteers, including members of Righetti High School’s Key Club, planted over 50 trees at Pioneer Park, while another group went to work clearing an entrance to Presker Park.
Along with yardwork and cleaning efforts, Serve Santa Maria sent volunteers to Casa de Bambini Preschool in Santa Maria to touch up the campus’s United States map painted years prior on the concrete.
Saint Andrew United Methodist Church also got some fresh paint with the help of the 805 Carpenters Union and United Rentals, which supplied scissor lifts to safely reach areas in need of paint.
Nielsen thanked additional organizations including Bedford Enterprises, Portable Johns, Pepsico Distributors and Home Depot for their contributions of supplies, as well as the Santa Maria Landfill for waiving drop-off fees for debris.
“It is truly remarkable what can happen when a bunch of people get together and help others. Such unselfishness is awesome and contagious,” Nielsen said.