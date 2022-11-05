A series of cold fronts will produce an unsettled weather pattern with gusty southerly winds and periods of rain starting on Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. 

Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on Saturday morning will create a cold and crisp morning, followed by afternoon northwesterly winds with mild temperatures throughout the Central Coast.

Overnight lows will drop to the high-30s to low-40s throughout the Central Coast, while daytime highs will range from the low-60s at the beaches, the high-60s to low-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the mid-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). 

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

