Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks officials this week shared an overview of recent storm damage and gave early estimates for park reopenings.
According to park officials, damage assessments are still underway, and include nearly 20 areas of significant damage along the General's Highway from Sequoia to Kings Canyon.
Following are the projected reopening time frames provided by parks officials:
- Kings Canyon National Park, reopening April 14
- Cedar Grove, closed until further notice
- Sequoia National Park, reopening April 7-14
- The Giant Forest, closed until June
- Wolverton Snow Play Area closed until June
- Crystal Cave closed until further notice
- Mineral King closed until further notice
Access via Highway 180 through the Kings Canyon entrance station will remain closed until late May or early June. Access via Highway 198 through the Sequoia entrance station will also remain closed until sometime in June.
“Much more significant damage on Highway 180 and 245, in particular, 245 has a lot of issues with slip-outs, slides, and a lot of rock fall. Highway 180 is in better condition, except for inside the park there's a lot of damage out toward Cedar Grove,” said John Liu, deputy district director of maintenance and operations at Caltrans District 6.
According to Liu, Caltrans has started working with emergency contracting services to reopen Highway 180, which is a main priority for the state organization; the road is currently closed from Cat Haven to Highway 245.
The highway will take several weeks to reopen to the general public, and is now only passable to emergency vehicles, local traffic, and park employees.
Parks officials warn the general public that these timelines are likely to change as changing weather conditions alter repairs.
“The problem with trying to provide information early and timely is that it relies on a crystal ball, which can be really fuzzy. We're still in the midst of it, we don’t know what coming storms may do to us. We did quite well with last week's atmospheric river, but we also had a thunderstorm that dropped 1 inch of rain, and we suffered as much damage from that storm to our roads than we had from a couple of atmospheric rivers,” said Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park superintendent.
According to Jordan, damage in the foothills can be seen starting at Ash Mountain Entrance station and can be traced up to Hospital Rock. The lower evaluation areas have experienced both minor and significant road damage, mostly due to flooding.
Moving further up the road from Hospital Rock to the Giant Forest, most of the damages have occurred in the southbound downhill lanes.
According to Jordan, many of the lanes have experienced undermining damage, which can’t be fixed by simply adding some gravel and repaving the roads. The roads will need major reconstruction to be considered foundationally stable again.
Moving further up the road past the Giant Forest to Wuksachi, the roads have experienced significantly less flood damage due to the large snowpack remaining in tact.
Higher elevations such as Cedar Grove, Crystal Cave, and Mineral King have not been accessed by park officials and there is not enough understanding of the obstacles to reopening the areas, according to officials.