Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks officials this week shared an overview of recent storm damage and gave early estimates for park reopenings.

According to park officials, damage assessments are still underway, and include nearly 20 areas of significant damage along the General's Highway from Sequoia to Kings Canyon.

Following are the projected reopening time frames provided by parks officials:

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you