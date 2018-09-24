Sentencing for the former Hancock College basketball stars convicted of killing 23-year-old Terence Richardson during a December 2014 attempted robbery has been continued as the court reviews an additional motion filed on behalf of Ali Mohammed.
Judge James Voysey on Monday continued the sentencing for Mohammed and Lavell White to Monday, Oct. 15, after Senior Deputy Public Defender Lori Pedego filed a "rather substantial motion" Sept. 18. According to prosecutor Stephanie Savrnoch, the memorandum reportedly called for a modified verdict for Mohammed.
Savrnoch said neither Voysey nor attorney Michael Scott had an opportunity to review the document before Monday's sentencing. Pedego declined to comment outside of court, noting that the memo was public record.
Mohammed and White were convicted of special circumstances murder in April at the end of a five-week trial. The jury also found the special allegation intentional use/discharge of a firearm (by Mohammed) to kill Richardson to be true.
"It's a very difficult verdict for my client," Pedego said after the verdict was returned. "We will continue the fight, but right now we accept the jury's verdict and we'll do our best to get the best possible resolution."
Both White and Mohammed face the possibility of life in prison without chance of parole.