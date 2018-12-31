Nearly 110 seniors kicked up their heels Monday to welcome 2019 — just 12 hours early — at the annual Senior Noon Year Party in the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria.
Some dressed in their finest ball gowns and suits, while others were more casual in sweaters and chinos, blouses and slacks.
But nearly all wore gold or silver party hats as they sipped drinks, snacked and danced to the music of the Riptide Big Band at the free event presented by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
The party gives seniors a chance to celebrate the new year without having to stay up until midnight, which most of the partiers saw as a real bonus.
“I’m not staying up until midnight, no matter where it is,” said Lonnie Cismowski of Arroyo Grande. “I might stay up until midnight Eastern Time.”
“Who wants to be out on the road at midnight?” said a dancer who declined to give his name, as he and partner Margaret left the dance floor to sit and catch their breath.
“It brings us all together, all these wonderful people,” Margaret said of the party. “And the band is great.”
Praise for the band was a common theme among partygoers like Cismowski, who said he was attending the “fabulous” party for the first time with his lady friend.
“It’s a great band,” he said, admitting he likes to dance. “I’m not very good at it, but I like it.”
“The band is incredible,” added Beverly Hoebel of Santa Maria. “It’s a privilege to be able to come and listen.”
Hoebel said it wouldn’t matter when the party was held as long as the Riptide Big Band was playing.
“They could have it at 4 a.m. and they’d fill the place,” she said.
Fran and German Von Thal of Orcutt, taking a break in the hallway, agreed the event is “fabulous” and had a “super nice band.”
“There are a lot of people we know here,” said German, adding they’ve been coming to the center’s party for about seven years.
“It’s such a lovely, lovely gift to us from the center,” Fran added.
“We love to dance,” German said.
“He’s from Latin America, so it’s in his blood,” Fran confided as they prepared to head back to the dance floor.
Les Dorman, the wife of a Riptide saxophone player who stopped to chat and described himself as the band’s roadie and photographer, noted the group is made up of musicians from varied backgrounds.
He said they include a retired colonel who was a chaplain for troops in Europe, a graduate of MIT and a 93-year-old trumpet player who was head of a university music department.
Inside the hall, the countdown to Noon Year was underway — even though it was a minute or so past 12 — with everyone chanting the numbers in unison until shouting “Happy Noon Year!”
Then came a blast of party horns so raucous it seemed every partygoer in the room was blowing one.
As the honking faded, the band struck up “Auld Lang Syne,” and the crowd sang along amid hugs and kisses.
Then the band broke into “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and a “conga line” of dancers began to form a circle, revolving around a couple dancing in the center.
Hurrying past with his dance partner, one of the revelers gave the thumb’s-up sign.
“Isn’t this great?” he shouted. “I love this place.”