The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved legislation that included language directing the Department of Interior to take 1,427 acres of Santa Ynez land, known as Camp 4, into federal trust for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
The language was included in the National Defense Authorization Act, which now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature to become law.
“We’ve pursued placing Camp 4 into federal trust through two avenues — the administrative process and the legislative process,” said Kenneth Kahn, the Chumash tribal chairman. “This vote today by the U.S. Senate to approve the [National Defense Authorization Act] puts our tribe one step closer to realizing our dream of having adequate tribal housing on our ancestral land.”
The languag3e included in the National Defense Authorization Act generally mirrors a land affirmation bill, HR 317, introduced into Congress on Jan. 8 by Congressmen Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, and Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.
HR 317 marked the fourth bill relating to the Camp 4 fee-to-trust action to be introduced by LaMalfa, former Chair of the Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs
HR 317 would to protect the tribe’s 1,427 acres of land in Santa Ynez was passed by the House of Representatives and unanimously by the Senate of Committee on Indian Affairs and was accepted for inclusion in the defense authorization by the leadership of both parties.
The Chumash tribe plans to use Camp 4 to build 143 housing units for tribe members and a tribal administrative building, with the majority of the property retained for agricultural use and open space.