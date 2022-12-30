A semitruck that caught fire on Highway 101 about 12:45 p.m. Friday backed up traffic in the northbound lanes, but the driver escaped without injury, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
The semitruck was hauling an empty 53-foot trailer toward Nojoqui Summit, when the driver saw smoke, pulled onto the right shoulder north of the Highway 1 interchange and saw flames, said County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.
A quick attack by three County Fire engines and a water tender confined the fire to the cab, and the flames were quickly knocked down, Safechuck said. The driver was uninjured.