Semitruck dealership planned for west Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Planning Commission has signed off on plans to construct a semitruck dealership and servicing facility on the west side of the city.

The project, which would be located in an undeveloped 9.2-acre lot south of Stowell Road and west of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, will consist of a 40,000-square-foot facility for truck sales, rentals and repairs.

On Dec. 18, the Planning Commission voted 4-0 to approve California Truck Center’s application for a conditional use permit to construct and operate the dealership. Planning Commission Chair Robert Dickerson was absent.

Commissioner Tim Seifert said he felt the project was appropriate for the location.

Seifert said he was concerned about traffic but was satisfied that the planned left-turn pocket for vehicles entering the dealership’s parking lot from Stowell Road would be able to accommodate the expected semitruck traffic.

“It’s a nice looking project and I can see supporting it,” he said.

Commissioner Tom Lopez said the project was a “welcome addition” to a lot that had been sitting undeveloped for a long time.