A 41-year-old male semi-truck driver from Compton died in a single-vehicle collision Thursday after his tractor trailer veered off Highway 101 and struck a tree, causing a hazmat spill south of the Gaviota Tunnel, according to officials.
The collision occurred at about 4:48 a.m. as the white tractor trailer was traveling northbound on Highway 101, just south of Mariposa Reina, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officials said the sole occupant of the vehicle was the driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, causing major injuries. The man, who was not identified, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to the CHP.
Caltrans said both lanes of northbound Highway 101 were shut down in order to clean up the fuel that ruptured from the truck and the left-hand lane of the southbound side of the highway was closed to allow traffic to turn around.
Officials closed both lanes of northbound Highway 101 at the scene, but reopened the right-hand lane at about 10:55 a.m., logs show.
No estimated time of fully reopening was provided due to the extensive cleanup.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone who has any information regarding the crash or the events that lead up to is encouraged to contact the CHP in Santa Barbara at 805-967-1234.