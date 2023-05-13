The Santa Barbara Foundation, in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, is working with small-business owners and self-employed county residents to apply for Covid-19 relief grants through the Micro-business Covid-19 Relief Grant program.

Each grant is $2,500 and no repayment is required. The deadline to apply is June 7. The Microbusiness Covid-19 Relief Grant program provides grants to self-employed and small- or micro-business owners who faced negative financial effects resulting from the pandemic.

Some examples of businesses that are eligible and have already been awarded grants include artists, hairstylists, mobile car wash owners, pet care professionals, personal trainers or consultants, household repair service-providers, DJs, landscapers, childcare providers, house cleaning experts, graphic designers, photographers, personal consultants and trainers and freelance writers.

