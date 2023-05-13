The Santa Barbara Foundation, in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, is working with small-business owners and self-employed county residents to apply for Covid-19 relief grants through the Micro-business Covid-19 Relief Grant program.
Each grant is $2,500 and no repayment is required. The deadline to apply is June 7. The Microbusiness Covid-19 Relief Grant program provides grants to self-employed and small- or micro-business owners who faced negative financial effects resulting from the pandemic.
Some examples of businesses that are eligible and have already been awarded grants include artists, hairstylists, mobile car wash owners, pet care professionals, personal trainers or consultants, household repair service-providers, DJs, landscapers, childcare providers, house cleaning experts, graphic designers, photographers, personal consultants and trainers and freelance writers.
About 60 grants remain to be distributed and applying is straightforward. Staff at the Santa Barbara Foundation are available to assist with the application process.
Applicants are eligible if they meet the following requirements: Were self-employed or ran their small business in 2019, experienced a decrease in income of at least 10% in 2020, earned $50,000 or less from their business (additional income less than what was earned through self-employment does not affect eligibility. For example, if a person earned $49,000 from their own business and earned less than that from other employment, they could still be eligible to receive the grant.); and are still operating their business or have a solid plan to reopen.
Applicants need to show 2019 and 2020 income tax returns, a valid government-issued ID and a W-9 form. The Santa Barbara Foundation can assist with the W-9.
They do not need to prove business licensure nor immigration status. The Micro-business Covid-19 Relief Grant program is funded, in part, through a grant from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate.
For more information or help with an application, email Andi Garcia, Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Coordinator, at agarcia@sbfoundation.org, call (805) 880-9352, or text “Learn More About the Grant” to (724) 860-8686. To apply online, visit https://tinyurl.com/2t89xxx7.