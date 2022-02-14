Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission members grappled with the issue of security at the Town Center parking structure after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old just four days prior to the commission's quarterly meeting on Feb. 8.
Santa Maria Police received several reports of a shooting near the Town Center just before midnight on Feb. 4, and discovered Alexis Mendoza Raymundo with a fatal gunshot wound. A 24-year-old Santa Maria female was also struck by gunfire and sustained significant but nonlife-threatening injuries.
The three-level parking structure is monitored by city park rangers, who are working with the Santa Maria Police Department to increase the hours of coverage and other enforcement options. The rangers' shifts typically end around 10 p.m.
During the commission's quarterly meeting Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada noted that there’s been an ongoing problem — for at least the last couple of years — with teens meeting as a sort of informal car club in the parking structure after hours.
Commissioner Paul Lee asked for more specifics about the gatherings.
Posada responded, “They are some as young as 15 or 16 years old, and also some well into their late 20s. It’s mostly driven around cars; they're car enthusiasts. There’s issues related to having alcohol in the structure and giving alcohol to minors.”
Posada noted that the city already has car shows and that if they didn’t meet near the Town Center, it would be somewhere else.
“My observation is that most of these individuals don’t want us to organize them. Whatever activities they're doing, they don’t want us controlling it,” he said.
Posada said recreation officials now are looking at ways to close the structure after hours.
"The parking structure wasn't designed to close itself down, so we are looking at ways we can do that," he added.
Protecting green space
The commission also passed a resolution aimed at protecting green space downtown during its Feb. 8 meeting.
The resolution, which now will move to the Planning Commission and City Council for approval, aims to set aside room for green space as the city grows. The resolution includes general suggestions for ways to prioritize open spaces, art and recreation.
"With everything happening downtown, I thought we had to jump in," Posada said. "As development and density increase downtown, it's important to keep green space."
As part of the regional housing needs allocation plan, the California Department of Housing and Community Development estimates Santa Maria could grow by as much as 20,000 in the next five years, according to Posada.
“If we eliminate [green space] with development, we won’t have this family space downtown," said Commissioner Yleana Velasco. "We have the mall and that's our family space downtown, like it or not. We are trying to give them an open area.”
The resolution is slated to go before the commission and council at a date to be determined.
In other business
Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager, gave an update on the city's master plan, similiar to the presentation he gave at the Feb. 1 City Council meeting.
"It would be huge to create a hub for art in Santa Maria, to display the diverse types of art in the community," Lee said. "I want to get that on the master plan.”
Also mentioned in the art plan, a grant from Clean Air California was submitted for improvements to the bike path on Battles Road. If approved, the $2.3 million project would be covered entirely by the grant. Clean Air California will make announcements in March.
Commission members praised the Recreation and Parks Department for its efforts to remove graffiti. Velasco said, “I want to commend our department. As soon as it’s up, by the time I report it, it's already down.”
Posada noted that there's been an increase in graffiti the last few months that has required the department to redirect some resources. "[The city's west side] has been hit like crazy,” Posada explained.
The commission also praised citizen efforts to clean up parks. The city has an adopt-a park-program that can supply tools to individuals or groups, but often efforts are made more casually, according to Smitherman.
“There's a particular lady out at [Rotary Centennial Park] that every day is out there cleaning and picking up trash,” Lee said.
In a report on upcoming events, Smitherman announced the return of the Santa Maria kite festival on the Saturday before Easter. “It’s a great Santa Maria event, and it’ll be really big this year,” he said.
The next commission meeting is slated for 5:30 p.m. April 12 at the Minami Center, 600 Enos Drive.