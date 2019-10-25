A section of Highway 246 just east of Lompoc is slated to be closed off to traffic for two days, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 29, as part of a resurfacing project, Caltrans announced Friday.
The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Wednesday, Oct. 30, from Sweeney Road to Mission Gate Road. Motorists traveling west may detour onto Purisima Road to reach Lompoc, while eastbound motorists may detour onto Highway 1, or H Street in Lompoc, to get to Purisima Road.
The grind and pave operation will be carried out by the Caltrans Maintenance team from Buellton.
Caltrans encourages motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates on state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.