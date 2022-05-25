Broadway Street will be closed from Cook Street to Stowell Road on Friday night for the annual West Coast Kustoms car cruise.
From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, registered participants will cruise both directions of Broadway ahead of the annual car show, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
Motorists may detour by using Stowell Road, Miller Street and Cook Street. The Santa Maria Police Department will be on hand to monitor and enforce traffic.
For more information about the car show, visit www.westcoastkustoms.com.