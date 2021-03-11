Santa Maria residents are invited to voice their comments about city user fees and taxpayer subsidies during a second virtual public workshop at 7 p.m. today via Zoom.

Residents may register online at https://tinyurl.com/wwekaj7w and be prepared to select their language of choice, English or Spanish. To join by phone, dial 1-669-900-9128. Use webinar ID: 838 3344 5243. A Spanish interpreter will be provided for the entire meeting.

The user fee cost study is available on the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/ProposedUserFees. Instructions on how to navigate the report are on the city’s website under www.cityofsantamaria.org/instructionsforfeestudy.

The final decision about adjusting fees will be made by the City Council during one of its regular meetings at a date to be determined.

This workshop will invite comments, and provide explanation to residents, businesses and the City Council about what it costs to provide existing city services, and why the consultant is recommending most fees be increased and that taxpayer subsidies be eliminated.

The city’s last user fee study occurred in 2005, with most increases annually since then based on the consumer price index. In the 15 years since that 2005 study, many city costs to provide services have outpaced inflation. The city also is in its 12th consecutive year of costs exceeding revenue.

For more information, contact the Finance Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2215.