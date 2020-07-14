Second round of COVID-19 closures causes frustration, anxiety for Santa Maria small businesses

According to owner Katey Eckenrode, the gymnastics gym will be able to continue operating outdoors by moving their mats, flooring and small equipment from their indoor location to one of the vacant parking lots at the mall.

"We have a meeting today to get the logistics down, and we're trying to be out there tomorrow with the first class. Our coaches are ready, it’s just figuring out how to move equipment in an efficient manner," Eckenrode said.

Although she is grateful to not have to close completely, she said the mandate is still upsetting, having taken a great deal of time to ensure the gym was clean and following guidelines, even sealing the mats to the floor to ensure that no dust would gather underneath.

"It’s frustrating because these are our lives, we’re not huge companies where they can be closed but they have money coming in from different things. We go from income to zero," she said.

Moving forward, business owners said announcing some closures with some warning, rather than out of nowhere, would help people to prepare better rather than leaving them out to dry.

After finding out about the mandated closures, Brock said he spent hours Tuesday re-contacting clients to reschedule their appointments, and was met with anger by some who wanted the parlor to continue operating as normal, a move which could cost his parlor its credibility.

"No one really knows how to navigate this, and you can't look to any one person and say 'they’re doing this right,'" Brock said. No one knows how to respond to the situation. Last time we shut down four months and some businesses almost lost everything."