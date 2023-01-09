Five years to the day after a major storm sent a deadly debris flow down through Montecito, mandatory evacuations were issued for all of Montecito and areas of Carpinteria, Summerland and Santa Barbara as another big storm dumped as much as 10 inches of rain in the mountains.

The 1/9 Debris Flow killed 23 people and damaged or destroyed 500 structures after the December 2017 Thomas fire left the mountains and foothills bare above Montecito.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you