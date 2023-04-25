Gina’s Piece of Cake has officially opened its Old Town Orcutt location.

The popular local bakery announced its plans for expanding its business earlier this year and held a soft opening of the new chic bakery storefront this week.

Owner Gina Martin says adding a second location in Orcutt had always been a move the bakery wanted to make, especially since many of its customers are known to make the drive to the Santa Maria location at the Town Center Mall to enjoy its baked goods.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

