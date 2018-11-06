A second 18-hole disc golf course opened at Cachuma Lake last week, making use of a site during the winter months that is normally closed and increasing the area’s desirability for tournaments, a County Parks Department spokesman said.
The new disc golf course, which opened Thursday in the Mohawk Campground southeast of the main camping area, is not as elaborate as the 18-hole championship course launched in 2017 at the lake, said Jeff Lindgren, parks operations manager for Mid-County Park Operations.
But some of the first enthusiasts to play the Mohawk course gave it high marks.
Andrew Stowell and Frazier Hartzell, both of Santa Maria, played the new course Monday and said it's more technically demanding than both the other Cachuma Lake course and the one at Waller Park in Santa Maria.
However, it won't be available year-round like the other two.
“From November to April, we normally close the Mohawk Campground just because there isn’t that much demand,” Lindgren said. “We still have 450 sites available in the main park.
“So instead of just closing it down and leaving it unused, we decided to put it to use as a disc course,” he continued. “In spring and summer, almost all the above-ground elements can be removed, and it can be returned to its regular use as a campground.”
Lindgren said the course cost somewhere between $10,000 and $12,000 to install, which was done through a partnership of County Parks and disc golf supporters, who did some “pretty substantial fundraising.”
“There was a lot of volunteer effort, which saves a lot on manpower costs,” he said. “The baskets were the big cost.”
Having two courses makes Cachuma Lake somewhat unique in the disc golf world, because there aren’t that many places in California that have more than one course.
“It really put us on the map as far as hosting tournaments,” Lindgren said.
Usually, players at tournaments will play the same course again and again over a period of several days.
With two courses, players get more variety and a greater test of skills.
For those unfamiliar with disc golf, the game is played much the same as regular golf, except instead of hitting a small ball with a club, players throw a toy plastic flying disc from a concrete tee, and rather than a cup, the target is a basket made of chain.
The championship course that opened last year at Cachuma Lake starts in front of the General Store, uses the open space near the swimming pools and surrounds most of the campgrounds.
Course maps and score cards are available at the store.
Playing disc golf at Cachuma is free, but County Parks charges a $10-per-car day use fee.
For more information, call Cachuma Lake at 805-568-2460 or visit www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachuma.sbc.