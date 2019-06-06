Santa Barbara County's second case of measles was confirmed Thursday by public health officials who only identified the patient as an unvaccinated adult who recently had returned from international travels.
The new report comes less than a week after health officials confirmed the county's first case of measles in three years.
Jackie Ruiz, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, said the individual has been in isolation since June 5 after contracting the disease outside of Santa Barbara County. Public Health officials declined to give additional information about the individual, citing reasons relating to medical privacy.
As of June 5, 1,001 cases of measles — the largest number since 1994 — have been reported across the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In California, the state Department of Public Health reported 51 cases of measles in northern and southern California.
Vaccination rates are up in Central Coast elementary schools, but some are still vulnerable to measles outbreaks
More than 700 cases of measles -- the largest number since 1994 -- have been reported across the United States, including 40 cases reported in southern and northern California. While no cases of measles have been reported in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, a handful of local elementary schools -- both public and private -- are vulnerable to the disease due to low vaccination rates among kindergartners, according to the "Shots for Schools” website, which is run by the California Department of Public Health.
Patients who have been exposed to develop symptoms of a high fever, cough and runny nose — similar to a bad cold or slight flu — develop one to two weeks after exposure. A rash — red, flat spots on the face that travel down the neck, torso, arms and legs — develops a few days after the onset of symptoms, and fevers can spike to more than 104 degrees.
Individuals who suspect they may have contracted the disease are encouraged to call ahead to any medical facility (hospitals, clinics, etc.) before arriving so the facility can take measures to protect patients and visitors from potential exposure.
Additional information on measles, including how to check your immunization status and protect yourself from infection, can be found at the Public Health Department's website: https://countyofsb.org/phd/measles2019.