The Santa Maria Public Library and Hancock College will host the second annual Holiday Makerspace Saturday in the library’s Learning Center.
Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants will have an opportunity to make and explore projects using technology or crafts. The event is free and open to all ages.
The program is sponsored by a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office in partnership with Hancock College and the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
The library at 421 S. McClelland St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
Questions may be directed to the library’s Reference Services, located on the second floor of the library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.