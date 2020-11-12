Second 4,000-pound delivery of rainbow trout released into Cachuma Lake

Following a 4,000-pound delivery in late October, Cachuma Lake Recreation Area released a second planting of triploid rainbow trout into the lake on Tuesday, just in time for Veterans Day.

Santa Barbara County Parks, in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, was granted a private stocking permit for up to 16,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout for the 2020-21 season, according to County Parks officials, who noted that two additional 4,000-pound releases are slated for the month of December and the spring of 2021.

"It takes about half an hour from the time the truck parks by the water to the time the driver gets back in," said a County Parks spokeswoman, describing the planting process. "The fish are housed in a large semitruck with four separate chambers. A tube is attached to each chamber and the fish are released. For the fish to come out of each chamber, it takes about 2 minutes."

The fish that are trucked in come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek, and range in size from half-pound “catchables” to 8-pound trophies, officials said.

County Parks officials invite the public to enjoy the recreational area while continuing to follow COVID-19 safety protocol reminders that are posted throughout the park.

Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

Annual passes for U.S. veterans are $10 and valid for one year from the date of purchase. The special pass allows veterans access to Cachuma Recreation Area and Jalama Beach county parks during daylight hours.