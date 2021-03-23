After struggling with addiction, a man we’ll call “Jim” joined the Navy at age 29, but despite being clean for a considerable amount of time before joining up, positive drug tests led to his discharge from the service.

Jim regressed and he again struggled with addiction and, along with that, homelessness.

He moved around, from Los Angeles to Sacramento, and eventually ended up in Santa Maria, where his sister lives and he enrolled in college.

But due to unstable housing and support, maintaining a course of study was difficult for the Navy veteran.

In an effort to remain sober, Jim entered a program in San Francisco but, shortly after his arrival, was discharged from the house, leaving him homeless in San Francisco with no money and nowhere to turn.

Then his sister reached out to get him into treatment in Santa Maria, where he ended up at the Rescue Mission.

While in recovery, Jim fathered a son, gained visitation rights, obtained a Family Unification Program voucher and, with a service provider’s help, found a permanent home in November 2020.

Jim is now employed, has a permanent home and visits with his son on weekends. Working through recovery to break the chain of addiction, Jim learned how to be a father and become part of his child’s life.

His story is one that helped a team working to address homelessness among veterans learn about the barriers they face and the setbacks they experience as they struggle to find their place in society.

The effort was part of a second 100-Day Challenge for team members from the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care and local stakeholders, said Kimberlee Albers, the county’s Homeless Assistance Program manager.

The first challenge focused on homeless youth. Veterans became the target of the second challenge because on any given night, more than 150 veterans are homeless in Santa Barbara County.

The team set a goal of connecting 75 of those homeless veterans to safe, stable housing and supportive services during the challenge that launched the second week of October and ended Feb. 5.

By the 100th day, the team had established those connections for 46 veterans, more than half the goal, and the work is continuing.

“The 100-Day Challenge was a fantastic opportunity for a group of cross-sector stakeholders to reexamine their models and implementation processes of housing veterans experiencing homelessness,” said Kathy Simas, retired Santa Barbara Foundation North County director.

The challenge also allowed the team to identify the roadblocks they face in addressing veteran homelessness and assess strategies that worked, those that didn’t and how to improve those efforts.

Barriers encountered by the team included the limited time small teams had to engage and devote to the challenge, a lack of participation from some key partners, the difficulty of aligning milestones with the overall goal and reporting data.

“Our key takeaways include better practices for information-sharing among organizations and improving their cohesiveness; plus we identified strategies that require additional attention,” Simas said.

The team plans to expand access to resources by improving training and clarifying the roles of providers, continue making decisions based on data and solidifying informal relationships, among other efforts, Albers said.

Strategies to maintain the team’s momentum include quarterly landlord engagement sessions, improvement of veterans-specific case conferences, adding the support of the Santa Barbara County Veterans Collaborative set to launch this year, and deploying and analyzing the needs survey developed during the challenge.

Team members also hope to increase and amplify the voices of veterans like Jim who have experienced homelessness.

“The ultimate result is that, in a short period of time, 46 veterans were housed, and we have a commitment to continue collaborating to provide safe and stable housing and support for more veterans to live a happy and healthy life,” Simas said.