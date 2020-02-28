Seasonal restrictions set to go into effect at Lompoc's Surf Beach

"I believe we can do both," Mastalir said. "Let's repeat the success we had last year through continued partnership with the outstanding members of the local community."

During plover season, members of the public can access designated portions of Surf Beach, which is the closest publicly accessible beach to Lompoc, at the end of Highway 246. Recreational beach access is also available at portions of Wall and Minuteman beaches for those with base access.

"While violations will continue to be counted, Vandenberg is committed to keeping sections of Surf Beach open to allow our local community access to the area," said Samantha Kaisersatt, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron biological scientist. "A trail is now available to walk between Surf Beach and Ocean Park behind the restricted nesting area for all to enjoy and plans are in place to construct a permanent boardwalk in the near future."

Violation limits for VAFB’s beaches are imposed per the terms and conditions of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biological Opinion for Beach Management.