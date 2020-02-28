Seasonal restrictions set to go into effect at Lompoc's Surf Beach

Although Vandenberg Air Force Base leaders agreed last year to keep Surf Beach open year-round, seasonal restrictions are set to go into effect at the beach beginning Sunday, March 1.
The restrictions, which will also impact the on-base Minuteman and Wall beaches, will consist of portions of the beach being closed off to the public. The move is aimed at protecting the Western snowy plover and its nesting habitat.
Under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Biological Opinion requires the 30th Space Wing commander to enforce restrictions on all three beaches annually, from March 1 through Sept. 30, to protect the threatened bird species, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs.
Col. Anthony Mastalir, commander of the 30th Space Wing, said shortly after taking command last year that it was a priority for him to find a way to keep the beach open year-round.
Ahead of the implementation of this year's restrictions, he said that the 30th Space Wing remains "absolutely committed to preserving our coastal habitats at the same time we maximize beach access."
"I believe we can do both," Mastalir said. "Let's repeat the success we had last year through continued partnership with the outstanding members of the local community."
During plover season, members of the public can access designated portions of Surf Beach, which is the closest publicly accessible beach to Lompoc, at the end of Highway 246. Recreational beach access is also available at portions of Wall and Minuteman beaches for those with base access.
"While violations will continue to be counted, Vandenberg is committed to keeping sections of Surf Beach open to allow our local community access to the area," said Samantha Kaisersatt, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron biological scientist. "A trail is now available to walk between Surf Beach and Ocean Park behind the restricted nesting area for all to enjoy and plans are in place to construct a permanent boardwalk in the near future."
Violation limits for VAFB’s beaches are imposed per the terms and conditions of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biological Opinion for Beach Management.
Entry into posted restricted beach areas counts as a violation and violators can be fined up to $5,000 in federal court. Violators of the Endangered Species Act — such as those who crush eggs or chicks — can face fines up to $50,000 in federal court and imprisonment for up to one year.
"We protect the snowy plover by restricting specific areas of the beaches, managing predators, and restoring plover habitat to compensate for the effects of recreational beach use during the breeding season," said Kaisersatt. "Beach restrictions also include the prohibition of dogs, horses and kites."
To ensure continued access to the beaches, VAFB officials recommended that community members take care of the beaches and abide by the rules on the posted signage to avoid violations.
VAFB personnel are continuing to track the violations at the beach, according to a city of Lompoc spokeswoman, so that the data can be used together with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's data to determine if beach closures need to be re-implemented in future years.
Open hours at Surf Beach are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Access to Wall and Minuteman beaches is allowed from sunrise to sunset.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.