For families that live below the poverty line in northern Santa Barbara County, the holiday season is tough as they tackle the seemingly insurmountable task of balancing basic needs with additional holiday expenses.
Their already tight supply of money is constricted by slow seasonal work, additional child care costs, or even the desire to buy a gift.
The number of families seeking assistance skyrockets as a result, said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager for the Santa Barbara County Foodbank, which is among a number of community organizations that work to make Christmas merry and bright for those in need.
“We always see needs increase during the holiday season,” said Smith-Meyer. “It's almost like a crunch — things get tighter.”
During an average month, the Foodbank distributes approximately 500,000 pounds of food to its more than 300 community partners throughout the county. Between Nov. 19 (the week of Thanksgiving) and Dec. 18, more than 830,000 pounds of food was given out, a 66-percent increase over their monthly average.
Noemi Velasquez, a Santa Maria-based behavioral health outreach coordinator for Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHC) — one of the Foodbank's community partners — said she's seen the number of families attending food distributions double in Lompoc and Santa Maria neighborhoods with high concentrations of farmworkers.
"We know that in wintertime there's a big rise in need among our farmworkers," she said. "A lot of them are either not working or work is super slow. We get lots of calls before the (distribution) day from people who want to make sure it's (food) still available."
Among families with children, Smith-Meyer and Velasquez said the three-week winter vacation from school creates an additional financial burden by temporarily eliminating up to two meals students receive a day.
Data reported to the California Department of Education shows a majority of students that attend Lompoc Unified (68.5 percent) and Santa Maria-Bonita (92.5 percent) were considered socioeconomically disadvantaged — students whose parents did not receive a high school diploma or are eligible for free or reduced price lunch — during the 2017-18 school year.
"This is a very stressful time for these families," Velasquez said, adding that seasonal depression linked to a lack of access to healthy food is common among parents. "Many of them have kids, so now they have to worry about feeding their children as well."
Though CHC serves more people during its December food distribution than in other months, Velasquez said the families who receive assistance are more than willing to give back.
"Everyone is very grateful," she said. "They thank the volunteers and are sometimes even willing to come out and volunteer distributing food to other families."
On the third Sunday in December, a small army of volunteers gathered at Walmart in the Crossroads Shopping Center as part of Operation Santa's Helpers, a children's holiday shopping spree sponsored by the Santa Maria Eagles Auxiliary. For three hours that morning, volunteers donated their time pushing carts and playing chaperone to 50 Santa Maria-Bonita students as they went on a $100 romp around the retail giant.
"We started this project about 10 years ago and have just kept it going," said Auxiliary Secretary Katie Brown. "This is kind of like the Grinch who Stole Christmas. When you do it your heart just grows bigger."
According to Auxiliary Chaplain Lori Richardson, students are selected for the shopping spree by Santa Maria-Bonita staff, which coordinates the time and recruits volunteers. Parents are not allowed to accompany their child on their journey around the store, allowing children free rein to pick whatever toys, games or clothes they want.
"The kids are just ecstatic to be able to go with somebody and pick out what they want," she said. "Sometimes they'll pick something for a brother or a sister because they're very giving."
Six-year-old Jesus Cruz, a Fairlawn Elementary school first-grader, filled his cart with two large remote controlled cars and a growling toy dinosaur. Third-grade Bruce Elementary student Yacerely Morelos opted for clothes and shoes, but not before adding a mini Rapunzel figurine — a gift for her youngest cousin — to her cart.
Richardson said the event would not be possible without generosity from the Santa Maria community, and "fills a void" for students whose parents would not be able to otherwise afford gifts.
At the Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria, Shelter Operations Director Kirsten Cahoon said Christmas Day celebrations for their 90 child residents would be impossible without kindhearted community members from across the Central Coast.
This year, Clarissa and Javier Covarrubias, owners of the Central Coast streetwear brand 805 Cali Styles, donated toys for children under three and presented the 12- to 17-year-old shelter residents with $50 gift certificates to several local clothing stores.
"We always feel that we kind of come up short when it comes to our teens and our really young children," Cahoon said. "To have somebody step up and do something like this makes a world of difference. For a lot of these kids, what we give them on Christmas is all they're going to get."
Giving back to the community was a goal the Santa Maria natives had when they first opened their shop two years ago, Clarissa Covarrubias said. "We haven't always been fortunate ourselves," she said. "We started from the bottom — I used to be on Section 8, just like a lot of people, so I know what the need is."
Cahoon hopes the Covarrubiases' generosity will bring the teens a degree of normalcy during an often turbulent and formative period in their life.
"Teens have the hardest time trying to fit in at school," Cahoon added. "They don't get to have friends over or host sleepovers. They're not always proud to live here. Things like this give them the idea that there's good in the world and that they can be a part of that."