Sears store closure to result in loss of nearly 90 jobs in Santa Maria

On Friday, dozens of shoppers were at the store to browse through items that had been discounted anywhere from 20% to 60%.

Hanging from the ceiling near one of the store’s entrances were signs proclaiming everything was for sale — including the store's furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Numerous shelves that previously displayed goods for sale were empty and had stickers with handwritten prices affixed to them.

Arroyo Grande resident Glo Rivera, who was shopping at the store on Friday, said she was saddened by the impending closure of the retailer’s Santa Maria store.

“It’s too bad for all of us, really,” she said. “But the old ways are dying out. I believe they lost all of their oomph when they stopped advertising. They stopped advertising and they lost it."

The Santa Maria store was one of 96 Sears and Kmart stores Transform Holdco said would be targeted for closure by February 2020.

Santa Maria’s Kmart store was closed in the early part of this year and its 104,000-square-foot building off Santa Maria Way was sold to U-Haul for $6.5 million.

Sears and Kmart, which once were retail behemoths, will be down to just over 180 total stores by February.