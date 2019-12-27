Sears store closure to result in loss of nearly 90 jobs in Santa Maria

Nearly 90 jobs will be lost when the Santa Maria’s Sears store closes in February as the parent company of the troubled retailer moves to shed unprofitable stores.
In recent filings with the state, Transform Holdco has notified officials that 89 jobs will be lost once the Santa Maria store is closed. Statewide, the company reports around 2,500 jobs are impacted with the shuttering of 32 Sears and Kmart stores throughout California between October 2018 and February.
Transform Holdco purchased the surviving assets of Sears Holding Corp. early this year as the company emerged from bankruptcy.
In letters sent to the California Employment Development Department required under the WARN Act, the company said “due to a change in business circumstances” it would be closing its store at the Santa Maria Town Center and that the job cuts would be effective Feb. 16.
The “WARN” (worker adjustment and retraining) notices are required in advance of mass layoffs by businesses that employ more than 75 people.
The effects of the upcoming closure are already visible at the Santa Maria store, which began holding its going-out-of-business sale earlier this month.
On Friday, dozens of shoppers were at the store to browse through items that had been discounted anywhere from 20% to 60%.
Hanging from the ceiling near one of the store’s entrances were signs proclaiming everything was for sale — including the store's furniture, fixtures and equipment.
Numerous shelves that previously displayed goods for sale were empty and had stickers with handwritten prices affixed to them.
Arroyo Grande resident Glo Rivera, who was shopping at the store on Friday, said she was saddened by the impending closure of the retailer’s Santa Maria store.
“It’s too bad for all of us, really,” she said. “But the old ways are dying out. I believe they lost all of their oomph when they stopped advertising. They stopped advertising and they lost it."
The Santa Maria store was one of 96 Sears and Kmart stores Transform Holdco said would be targeted for closure by February 2020.
Santa Maria’s Kmart store was closed in the early part of this year and its 104,000-square-foot building off Santa Maria Way was sold to U-Haul for $6.5 million.
Sears and Kmart, which once were retail behemoths, will be down to just over 180 total stores by February.
Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp said despite the closure, the city’s retail sector continues to see growth.
“Santa Maria employers are looking for talent,” he said. “I’ve heard that some of the local Sears employees have been at the store for 20 years or more. This is an opportunity for other local employers to make hires.”
Van de Kamp said Santa Maria’s unemployment rate has remained under 5% for seven consecutive months, and that countywide data from the state's Employment Development Department shows retail salespersons and supervisors of retail sales workers are in high demand.
“When the Sears closure announcement was made back on Nov. 7, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce began working with the Workforce Development Board to identify resources that could be made available to help these Sears employees find new jobs,” van de Kamp said.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed