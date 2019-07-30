Search and Rescue teams from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are combing portions of the Los Padres National Forest for a Santa Barbara hiker and his dog who did not return from a weekend backpacking trip.
Santa Barbara resident Wesley Welch, 46, and his dog Davie departed the morning of Friday, July 26, for a 40-mile hike in the Sisquoc Canyon area of the San Rafael Wilderness area of Los Padres National Forest. Welch provided a family member with his planned route and expected time of return, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokesman Brad McVay, but the relative contacted the Sheriff's Office after he failed to return Sunday evening.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team was notified Sunday evening and located Welch's vehicle at the Manzana Creek Trailhead just after midnight, suggesting he may still be on the trail. Seventeen Search and Rescue members, several sheriff's deputies and a helicopter began searching Welch's route at 5 a.m. Monday.
"Welch was not located and team members continued following the 40-mile trail throughout the day," McVay said. "Due to darkness, the search was suspended, however teams were inserted by helicopter to spend the night in the wilderness area and resume the search at first light."
A request was made to the California Office of Emergency Services for 40 additional search members as well as additional helicopters to add search efforts, according to McVay. A separate request of a plane or helicopter equipped with night vision was made to neighboring agencies.