Search operations for a 5-year-old boy who's been missing since being swept away by floodwaters on Jan. 9 continued Monday in San Luis Obispo County.
The search had been stymied by the storm that swept through the Central Coast over the weekend.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the search for Kyle Doan continued with the sheriff's dive team and Search and Rescue after water levels in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River lowered.
The sheriff's office said it anticipates search efforts will be able to continue throughout the week as the forecasts call for clear skies.
Additional rainfall on Saturday and parts of Sunday made it unsuitable for search operations to continue for much of the weekend as the water levels rose.
Doan was swept away by raging waters at San Marcos Road near San Miguel. He was traveling in an SUV with his mother on their way to school when the vehicle was caught up in a swift current powered by the Jan. 9 major storm. Lindsy Doan, Kyle's mother, was rescued. Search and rescue teams have only been able to find one of Kyle Doan's tennis shoes.
Doan is described as having short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighing 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.