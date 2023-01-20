The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office will continue its search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the boy who has been missing since being swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9, throughout the weekend.
The sheriff's office has conducted searches throughout the week with few developments. The sheriff's dive and search and rescue teams combed through the San Marcos Creek, where Doan was last seen, and the Salinas River for much of the week.
On Friday, members of the drone team continued search efforts, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson. The drone team and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol have searched large portions of the Salinas River in San Luis Obispo County and neighboring Monterey County.