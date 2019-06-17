After six days of searching, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team on Monday suspended its search for a missing Casmalia man due to the absence of new leads.
The search team began looking for Robert Brusstar, 68, on June 11 in the area near Vandenberg Air Force Base, where he was last seen walking on June 9, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman. The Aerospace Maintenance worker was known to routinely walk the primitive trails around where he lived and worked.
After Brusstar’s employer requested a welfare check due to his absence for several days, deputies found his door unlocked and his wallet, keys and cell phone in the house, Hoover said.
On Sunday, approximately 100 people, nine search dogs and 10 horses were involved in the search for Brusstar, Hoover said. The search crew included members of the Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura county search and rescue teams, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit, California Rescue Dog Association, Vandenberg Air Force Base personnel and California Air National Guard. Santa Barbara County Air Support had been involved previously for three days of the search.
Search crews scoured a six-square-mile area in hopes of finding Brusstar but were unable to find the missing man or any evidence of his travel, Hoover said. The missing person case has now been turned over to Sheriff’s detectives.
Anyone with information on Robert Brusstar’s whereabouts is asked to call 805-681-4150. Anonymous tips can be left at 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.