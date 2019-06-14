Search teams from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Vandenberg Air Force Base continue to search for a 68-year-old Casmalia man, who has been missing for almost a week, in rough terrain near the base.
Robert Brusstar was last seen Sunday walking southward on trails bordering Vandenberg south of Casmalia, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Brusstar’s employer asked the Sheriff’s Office to check on his welfare Tuesday after he failed to show up for work, and deputies who went to his home found the front door unlocked and his keys, wallet and cellphone inside, Hoover said.
Following a tip from a neighbor, deputies began searching a trail Brusstar was known to routinely walk, but because of thick brush and vegetation in the rough, mountainous terrain, the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and County Sheriff/Fire Air Support were called in to assist.
Personnel from Vandenberg Air Force Base also joined the search, and the teams continued to search all day until nightfall for two days, with search dogs and the Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit joining the effort Thursday.
Hoover said anyone with information about Brusstar’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s Santa Maria Substation at 805-934-6150 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.