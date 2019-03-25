A Scotsman who police believe may have attempted to fake his death late last month at a Monterey County beach may be in Santa Barbara County, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Kim Gordon was reported missing by his 17-year-old son on Feb. 25, after failing to return from a swim on Monastery Beach in Carmel. According to the Associated Press, Monterey County Sheriff’s investigators began to suspect a hoax after learning Gordon is wanted on 24 counts of rape in his native Scotland
On Friday, a Buellton resident was home alone when a man she believed to be Gordon came to her door offering to do asphalt work. The man became angry and upset after she declined to follow him out to his truck to get a business card.
The man returned the next day while the woman was again home alone. She again refused his offer and the man left angry and upset.
Gordon is described as a white male adult, 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and speaks with a Scottish accent. According to police he was last seen driving a white Ford F-150 truck.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has been contacted about the possible sighting.