Scores of youngsters turn out for Winter Blast Chess Tournament at Taylor Elementary

At a signal Saturday, youngsters eagerly entered through the doors of the Taylor Elementary School cafeteria, sat down at various tables, shook hands with their opponents then began to play chess.
Children from kindergarten-age on up were eligible to participate in the Winter Blast event the San Luis Obispo Chess Club sponsored and the Taylor Chess Club hosted.
Tournament director Mike McCreary said the San Luis Obispo Chess Club has held the event for many years. Taylor School hosted it for the first time.
The host school had a good-sized contingent of chess players, enough to form multiple teams.
But the vast majority of players, McCreary said, were from San Luis Obispo.
“We talked to the various (school team) coaches at a meeting, said, ‘Who would like to host a tournament?’ and Taylor said they would,” McCreary said.
Thus the fourth-year Taylor School program, whose players sported green uniform shirts with their team name, Taylor Medieval Players, on the back, was tapped to host the San Luis Obispo Chess Club’s second tournament of the year.
The tourney was a day-long event. There was an awards ceremony scheduled for the end of the tournament.
The tournament director is a chess coach himself at Pacheco Elementary School in San Luis Obispo.
McCreary expressed pleasure with the turnout.
“We have 123 players, easily the biggest turnout we’ve ever had," he said. “We’ve had 30 players at tournaments before. The past couple of years we’ve had more than 100 kids. It’s really been going well.”
At press time Saturday, the host school was acquitting itself well. In fact, with two rounds left, Taylor’s K-third grade nonranked division team of Julissa Tovar, Nick Delgado, Sam Kchik, Esmeralda Martinez and Juan Martinez was in first place.
Esmeralda Martinez, a third grader, said she started playing chess two months ago.
“When I started playing, I really got interested,” she said. “I like it that the queen and king score a lot of points.”
Taylor sixth grader Diego Urena said he has been playing chess for two years and his uncle got him interested in the sport.
“Once I got started, I liked it,” Diego said. “What I like about chess is it makes you use your brain.”
Diego is the older brother of Taylor third grade student,and fellow school chess team player Alondra Urena.
“Diego got me started in chess,” she said. “He plays chess with me all the time.”
Alondra Urena said she and her brother compete in various games but, “The only thing I can beat him in is Mario Kart.”
Tyler Hixon, 10, lives in Los Osos. He is already a veteran chess player.
“I’ve been playing since I was 4 or 5,” he said. “What I like about chess is that it makes you use your mind.”
Taylor School Chess Club coach Antonetta Haggard, a fifth grade teacher at the school, said the program is growing.
“We have 33 students. The program is for students third through sixth grade,” she said. “There is a waiting list. People want to join year 'round.”
Chris Daniel, vice chairman of the Boys and Girls Club of the Central Coast’s Foundation Board of Directors, was at the tournament and said he has overseen a growing chess program at the Boys and Girls Club.
“What I’d really like is for a Santa Maria Chess Club to get started,” he said.
“The great thing about chess is, it teaches you to think ahead,” he added.
As the tournament progressed, players seemed to have a pretty good grasp of things.
Now and then a player would raise a hand and question one of the all-volunteer event staff about a procedure. The staff member would patiently give an explanation.
As for the host site itself, “This is a great venue,” said McCreary. “Some [schools’ venues] are too small.”