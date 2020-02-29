Scores of youngsters turn out for Winter Blast Chess Tournament at Taylor Elementary

Tyler Hixon, 10, lives in Los Osos. He is already a veteran chess player.

“I’ve been playing since I was 4 or 5,” he said. “What I like about chess is that it makes you use your mind.”

Taylor School Chess Club coach Antonetta Haggard, a fifth grade teacher at the school, said the program is growing.

“We have 33 students. The program is for students third through sixth grade,” she said. “There is a waiting list. People want to join year 'round.”

Chris Daniel, vice chairman of the Boys and Girls Club of the Central Coast’s Foundation Board of Directors, was at the tournament and said he has overseen a growing chess program at the Boys and Girls Club.

“What I’d really like is for a Santa Maria Chess Club to get started,” he said.

“The great thing about chess is, it teaches you to think ahead,” he added.

As the tournament progressed, players seemed to have a pretty good grasp of things.

Now and then a player would raise a hand and question one of the all-volunteer event staff about a procedure. The staff member would patiently give an explanation.